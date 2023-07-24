RECAP: Star Trek: Discovery - That Hope Is You, Part 1

But, for the most part, the episode dispenses with that frustrating, time-wasting habit of time-traveled protagonists to refuse to accept the fact that they’ve traveled through time and now have to adapt, which comes as quite a relief; aside from a shocked moue at the idea of Andorians and Orions working together, Burnham does her best to keep up, even if she is ultimately determined to bring as much of 2257 to the year 3188 as she possibly can, before “The Burn” (the day all of the dilithium exploded).

Luckily for her, non-commissioned Starfleet officer Aditya Sahil (of the melting-sand bed and the bird alarm clock whose daily routine we followed at the start of the episode) has been performing his own little Remains of the Day routine at a mostly-defunct Federation outpost his father and grandfather used to run, presumably in the hopes that someday the Federation would send him a time-traveler, or spontaneously revive itself if he put on the same uniform every day and said things like “All channels open” often enough. Burnham calls him a “true believer” and commissions him, which is charmingly depressing, and they all stare hopefully at a Federation Flag. Best of luck to them, and more next week.