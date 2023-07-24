The Science Behind Discovery's Burn

Dilithium may be a fictional crystal from Star Trek, but in that world, it is composed of traditional baryonic matter (which is the stuff all the atoms and elements on the periodic table are made of) as well as complex subatomic particles which exist in subspace that allow the crystalline structure to form. We say “complex” in the sense that subspace, the region outside normal spacetime, can be thought of mathematically as living in a “complex plane”, similar to how imaginary numbers work. The crystalline structure of dilithium that is both in normal as well as subspace (and if you’d like, refers to the “di” part of dilithium) makes it a unique regulator for the amount of energy being released.

The Discovery crew eventually found a link between The Burn and a Kelpien alien named Su’Kal, discovered stranded on a dilithium planet. When Su’Kal screams, he sends out a sort of shockwave that carries through subspace. Su’Kal’s connection to subspace is unprecedented but has biological, and specifically genetic, roots from his exposure to radiation and chemicals (dilithium). Radiation and chemicals can cause DNA letter (A,C,G,T) changes called “mutations”, but genes can also be turned on/ off or turned up/ down in how much product (e.g., RNA) they make in response to radiation or chemicals. Such changes in amounts of gene product produced, called changes in “gene expression,” make sense because many of his cells across his body will respond similarly to external inputs, whereas if changes happened from new mutations, then each of his cells would get distinct mutations, and chaos could ensue. Part of the gene expression response happens through what is called (in real life as well as the show) “epigenetic modification”: the DNA letters are unchanged but may be tagged with a molecule to signal how much product to make. Su’Kal’s exposures therefore caused epigenetic changes which affected his body’s development.

A more specific hypothesis was proposed in the season finale by Dr. Culber: Su’Kal could be a “polyploid”. Rather than having one copy of every gene from mom and one copy from dad, polyploids have two or more from each of their parents. Polyploidy is very rare in mammals on Earth, but it is more common in frogs, fish, and plants, including cotton, potato, and (quadro)triticale. Polyploidy can be induced by radiation and can cause epigenetic changes. Additionally, polyploidy sometimes provides enhanced tolerance to stressful conditions, perhaps including radiation, thereby helping Su’Kal live in his radiation-flooded spaceship. In any case, epigenetic changes, whether through polyploidy or not, were induced by exposure to chemicals and radiation, and they cause Su’Kal to be physically different from other Kelpiens.