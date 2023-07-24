RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 110 - 'A Quality of Mercy'

On a mission to retrofit Outpost 4, one of the asteroid-based facilities that watches over the Neutral Zone separating Federation and Romulan space, Captain Pike shares a meal with Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano), who he last saw when he was contemplating his destiny in the season premiere. Pike’s confidence reflects the personal growth he has endured since retaking the U.S.S. Enterprise’s center seat, particularly in regard to the unfortunate fate that he glimpsed in “Through the Valley of Shadows.”

However, Pike’s conviction soon erodes when he learns that the son of the outpost’s Commander Hansel Al-Salah (Ali Hassan), Maat Al-Salah is one of the two cadets who he will be unable to save during a training accident seven years later. The unsettling realization prompts Pike to begin dictating a message to the young boy revealing the truth of his grim future, but the captain is soon joined by an unexpected visitor — Admiral Christopher Pike. Wearing the legendary ‘monster maroon’ uniform introduced in The Wrath of Khan, Pike’s future-self used a time crystal from the Klingon planet Boreth to travel back and dissuade the captain from altering the timeline.