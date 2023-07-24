Published Mar 15, 2022
Paul Wesley Joins the Cast of Strange New Worlds
An Original Series favorite is set to return for season two
Paramount+ announced today that Paul Wesley has joined the season two cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as James T. Kirk, the iconic character originated by William Shatner in Star Trek: The Original Series. “Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunners/executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said in a joint statement. “Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role.”
Wesley starred in eight seasons of the CW’s The Vampire Diaries, one of the network’s most watched shows. He also was featured in Paramount+’s series Tell Me a Story, as well as other projects including upcoming horror film History of Evil. An accomplished director and producer as well, Wesley has directed episodes of The Vampire Diaries, Roswell, New Mexico, and Legacies.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew in the years before Kirk rises to the Enterprise’s captain’s chair. Other cast members include Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock. Season two has recently started production, with season one set to premiere on May 5 exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, Latin America, Australia, and the Nordics.
I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created.— Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) March 15, 2022
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia and the Nordics. The series will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada with additional international availability to be announced at a later date. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.