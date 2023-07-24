Paul Wesley Joins the Cast of Strange New Worlds

Paramount+ announced today that Paul Wesley has joined the season two cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as James T. Kirk, the iconic character originated by William Shatner in Star Trek: The Original Series. “Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunners/executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said in a joint statement. “Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role.”

Wesley starred in eight seasons of the CW’s The Vampire Diaries, one of the network’s most watched shows. He also was featured in Paramount+’s series Tell Me a Story, as well as other projects including upcoming horror film History of Evil. An accomplished director and producer as well, Wesley has directed episodes of The Vampire Diaries, Roswell, New Mexico, and Legacies.