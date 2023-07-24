How 'All Good Things...' Changed The Future Of Star Trek

That settled, the crew of the Enterprise sits down to their regular poker night, taking stock of everything that happened — and everything Picard experienced.

Dr. Beverly Crusher: You know, I was thinking about what the Captain told us all about the future. About how we all changed, and drifted apart. Why would he want to tell us what's to come?

Geordi La Forge: Sure goes against everything we've always heard about not polluting the timeline, doesn't it?

Data: I believe, however, this situation is unique. Since the anomaly did not occur, there have already been changes in the way this timeline is unfolding. The future we experience will undoubtedly be different from the one the Captain encountered.

Will Riker: Maybe that's why he told us. Knowing what happens in that future allows us to change things now. So that some things never happen.

Worf: Agreed.