A Space and Time Traveler's Guide to Star Trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks, season after season, continues to celebrate every iteration of Star Trek. Like the series' namesake, a landmark episode of The Next Generation, "wej Duj" is the perfect episode to introduce friends because it centers on low-ranking officers early in their careers in Starfleet, Klingon High Council, and Vulcan High Command. This "off duty" episode provides plenty of hijinks without feeling daunting.

"wej Duj, which means "three ships" in Klingon, shows that whether you're serving on a Federation vessel, a Klingon Bird-of-Prey, or Vulcan cruiser, the perils of unglorified, menial tasks knows no border. We all can't live the glory like captains and senior-ranking command officers on the bridge. But maybe having a "bridge buddy" can help us prepare for when that time comes. Plus, new viewers will get to see some Klingon and Vulcan cultural touch points, which is exactly what we all want to see as sci-fi fans!

While you're introducing your friends to Star Trek with this episode, see how many nods and callbacks to other series and films you can spot yourself.