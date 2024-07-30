How Star Trek and Doctor Who Brought Friends Closer Together

But the good times didn't roll for quite as long as we hoped, and about a week after closing, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It shut down our high school. It would be fair to assume it also closed the chapter on our friendship, or to assume that we moved on and back to our pre-existing friend groups.

However, ironically, our friendship flourished during these dark days; not even a global health crisis could damage the fledgling bonds. Over Zoom calls, we would rotate through shows and movies — a tasting board of science fiction and fantasy. And our sampling didn't end as we went back to "normal," even as our lives got busier and the next chapters of life began to unfurl. In fact, that hunger grew, we were continuously on the hunt for something perfect, a long-form space epic that could carry us for the next few years, through college and beyond.

And so, "Trek Tuesdays" were born. Basically every Tuesday, we would watch an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation – the place where I started when I first got into the franchise – or on occasion, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. At the end of the day, it didn't matter what we're watching. Our "Trek Tuesdays" have kept us together even when we were states apart, like now. And in fact, I feel like our escapades with Pike and Picard have helped us grow closer than ever before, more than when we would see each other every single day. No matter what exams or applications or collegiate drama comes our way we have this designated sliver of the week where we can walk the carpeted halls of the Enterprise-D and let the world around us fade away.