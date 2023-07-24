RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 109 - 'All Those Who Wander'

Back in Sickbay, M’Benga learns that the girl’s name is Oriana (Emma Ho) and the humanoid is simply referred to as “Buckley.” Given her history with the Gorn, La’An is hypervigilant about scanning the pair for Gorn eggs; however, there appears to be no trace of any. The doctor becomes protective of Oriana, accidentally referring to her as his “daughter,” demonstrating the ongoing emotional impact of Rukiya’s recent departure. La’An theorizes that the three refugees had been picked up from a Gorn-breeding planet and initiates a sweep of the Peregrine.

Not long after the security officer sets out on her mission, Buckley becomes quite ill before several baby Gorn burst out of its body in gruesome fashion. Cadet Chia is killed, as Oriana hides and Nurse Chapel barricades herself in with a protective forcefield. The young Gorn immediately set to work, murdering the recently promoted Lieutenant Duke (Ted Kellogg) right in front of Pike, Spock, and Sam Kirk. La’An assesses the situation, explaining that the Gorn will mature quickly and fight for dominance.

La’An and Chapel locate Oriana in her original hiding spot — the coldest place on the ship — which sheltered her from the Gorn due to their preference for warmer temperatures. The girl details how the Peregrine’s crew tricked the previous hatchlings into going outside into the freezing climate. The current storm prevents the landing party from making a run for their shuttles. Down in Engineering, Hemmer and Uhura witness a larger Gorn asserting its dominance by killing its smaller sibling. The Gorn sprays Hemmer with a defensive venom before being frightened away by phaser fire.

With power and comms restored, Spock deduces that the Gorn have a natural ability that shields them from the ship’s scanners. With the two remaining Gorn the smartest and most hostile of the hatchlings, Pike’s crew develops a strategy to use the Gorn’s aggressive behavior and distaste for the cold to lure them into a trap. Mirror Archer, who fought an adult Gorn in “In A Mirror, Darkly, Part II,” devised a similar blueprint to defeat his reptilian opponent.