RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 108 - 'The Elysian Kingdom'

En route to Hemmer, M’Benga’s forces encounter Castor’s brother Pollux, a sorcerer portrayed by Spock. Although he promises to help in their pursuit of Castor, Pollux leads them through a tunnel, actually an iconic Jefferies tube, and right into the hands of Queen Neve (Cadet Uhura). Now imprisoned alongside Hemmer on the transporter pad, the Aenar explains to M’Benga that his telepathic abilities had allowed him to fight off a consciousness that pressed on his mind; thus explaining why his personality was unaltered. Hemmer believes the entity is part of the nebula and may have extracted the Elysian story from M’Benga’s mind. Aided by the sorcery of science, the group escapes their cage only to be confronted by Castor and Queen Neve’s Guard. The Huntress (Number One) intervenes, saving the day and permitting M’Benga and Hemmer to reach engineering in order to scan the non-corporeal lifeform. At this point, M’Benga realizes that Sir Adya and The Huntress are quite familiar with one another, even though the characters never meet in Benny Russell’s book. However, Rukiya had always wished for those two individuals to ally with one another. Running with the theory that the entity took the story from Rukiya’s mind, M’Benga visits Sickbay only to find that his daughter is not in the buffer. Remembering that Rukiya had always wanted to visit his quarters, the doctor eventually makes his way there and finds her free of sickness. Evidently, the consciousness in the nebula sensed Rukiya’s loneliness, relating to her, leading the entity to free her and create this magical world in which they could play. Utilizing Hemmer as a conduit, the being explains that the only way for Rukiya to survive her condition is to stay in the nebula.