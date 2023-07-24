RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 107 - 'The Serene Squall'

Spoilers for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1, Episode 7 to follow!

Despite the progress they appeared to make during their body swap in “Spock Amok,” T’Pring voices concern about her relationship with Spock and researches human sexuality in an attempt to better understand Spock’s human side. After learning this news during a long-distance video chat, Spock once again consults with Nurse Chapel, whose affection for the science officer foreshadows the feelings she will show for him in episodes of The Original Series.

The U.S.S. Enterprise welcomes Dr. Aspen (Jesse James Keitel), a former Starfleet counselor who now assists colonists at the fringes of Federation space. Assigned to help three colony ships that have been stranded without power for nearly a month, Captain Pike commits to the mission with confidence and compassion. Aspen jokingly notes that Pike is Starfleet’s ‘boy scout,’ a reference that reinforces Admiral Cornwell’s assessment of the captain in Discovery’s second season.

Aspen cautions the Enterprise crew that pirates operate in the area they are approaching, noting that those from the Serene Squall vessel are particularly nasty. The warning is justified; Enterprise encounters debris from two of the three colonial starships. Pike valiantly opts to venture beyond Federation space to search for the third ship, but dangers abound. The Enterprise becomes temporarily trapped in a Tholian-like energy web emitted from a cluster of asteroids, narrowly escaping as the beams begin to close in.