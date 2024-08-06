The Needs of the Many: Personal Sacrifice in Star Trek

With Asencia's Incursor lodged in the U.S.S. Voyager-A's hull and emitting a wave that accelerated time itself in Star Trek: Prodigy's "Ascension, Part II," Zero chose to disable the time weapon and sacrifice their corporeal body in order to protect the starship and its crew. While Zero survived in their original Medusan form, they were nevertheless willing to give up the joy of physical sensations.

Since Zero's brave actions echoed an extensive legacy of Star Trek characters who selflessly opted to put the needs of the many ahead of their own, let's look back on other notable occasions when heroic deeds outweighed a desire for one's own well-being.

The Valiant Vulcan