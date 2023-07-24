Strange New Worlds 101: Katras

Welcome back to Strange New Worlds 101! This week, we’re doing a deep dive into a key part of Vulcan culture. No, it isn’t the ritual depicted in “Spock Amok’s” opening scene as well as in “Amok Time,” but rather what causes Spock and T’Pring to engage in an accidental body swap. Let’s talk all about the Vulcan katra.

A katra is, in simplest terms, a Vulcan version of a soul. It is the essence of a Vulcan mind, that can be transferred to another person or Vulcan to preserve the mind following a Vulcan’s death. There is division amongst Vulcans over whether or not a katra is eternal and impossible to destroy; Star Trek: Voyager’s Tuvok explores his own faith with regards to this topic in the episode “Innocence.” Prior to the Star Trek: Enterprise episodes “The Forge,” “Awakening,” and “Kir’Shara,” Vulcans in the 22nd Century debated whether katras even existed. When the katra of Vulcan ancestor Surak was revealed in these episodes, this discovery helped T’Pau lead a reorganization of Vulcan society and government.

Katras were first introduced to audiences in the film Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, though they are referenced in the previous film, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. As Spock faces his certain death, he touches McCoy’s face and utters the phrase “Remember.” This beat was originally placed in the film to leave the door open for a possible resurrection, and indeed it does.