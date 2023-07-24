How The Search For Spock Changed the Way Star Trek Got Made

There are several pivotal turning points in the production history of Star Trek. Pinning down the most important ones is tricky — is filming of “The Cage” more impactful than casting the second pilot, “Where No Man Has Gone Before?” What about the writing approach in Season 3 of The Next Generation? Which events truly define how Star Trek was made and why? Among the likely candidates, the moment when Leonard Nimoy took over directorial duties for Star Trek III: The Search For Spock tends to be overlooked. One June 1, 1984, The Search For Spock was released, becoming the very first Trek production crafted by one of the actors. And the way Star Trek was created behind-the-scenes would never be the same.

The confident energy behind-the-scenes of the Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan meant that the pre-production conversations for a sequel were happening well before that film was released. Before The Wrath of Khan began filming, the idea of a series of Star Trek films wasn’t a foregone conclusion, but as it got going, the sequel seemed to be a lock. While Nicholas Meyer was still behind the camera, producer Harve Bennett, in collaboration with Leonard Nimoy crafted the moment in The Wrath of Khan when Spock says “Remember” and briefly mind-melds with Bones. This gave them a way to bring Spock back to life, even if they weren’t sure how it would happen. “What, exactly, was McCoy going to ‘remember’?” Nimoy wrote in his 1995 memoir I Am Spock. “What the studio wanted was clear...what wasn’t so clear was what I wanted.”

Once Leonard Nimoy decided he did want to be part of Star Trek III, he realized it would allow him to fulfill something he’d wanted to do since The Original Series — get behind the camera and direct. Turns out, both Nimoy and Shatner had wanted to direct episodes of The Original Series during its initial run in the ‘60s, but were turned down at various points. For Nimoy, this wasn’t just about an extra paycheck though. “Money wasn’t the major issue,” Nimoy makes clear in I Am Spock. “What I wanted most was an interesting challenge.”