The Diplomacy of Discovery

By the time Captain Archer's Enterprise made direct contact with the Orion Syndicate in the 2150s, the Orions had established a distasteful reputation for crime and violence. They regularly kidnapped and enslaved passengers from passing ships, auctioning off their prisoners to the highest bidders ("Borderland"). The Federation's negative assumptions about the Orions remained steady over the course of the next century, as Captain Pike dealt with another Orion "privateer" aboard the Serene Squall ("The Serene Squall") and doubted that the Orions even had science ships when one confronted the U.S.S. Enterprise near Krulmuth-B in the late 2250s ("Those Old Scientists"). In 2268, an Orion posed as an Andorian and tried to derail Coridan's admission into the Federation so that Orion smugglers could continue raiding the planet ("Journey to Babel").

A correlation between Orions and criminal enterprises persisted well into the 24th Century, and the Orion Syndicate's rumored involvement in the deaths of Starfleet Intelligence operatives prompted the Federation to send Chief O'Brien on a mission to infiltrate the organization in 2374. Though he did not meet any actual Orions, O'Brien discovered that the Dominion had hired the Syndicate to kill a Klingon ambassador and weaken the Empire's alliance with the Federation ("Honor Among Thieves"). Despite the Syndicate's ongoing, many Orions served in Starfleet by the 2380s. The U.S.S. Cerritos' D’Vana Tendi even brought her friends Beckett Mariner and T'Lyn to Orion, where they observed her home world's unique traditions ("Something Borrowed, Something Green").