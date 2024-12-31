WARP FIVE: Tawny Newsome Reflects on Five Seasons with Mariner and the Cerritos Crew

In " ," an alternate Engineering Mariner ends up on Captain William Boimler's U.S.S. Anaximander, manned by an assortment of "interdimensional castaways" comprised of T'Pol, Curzon Dax, Elim Garak, numerous Harry Kims, and a EMH Dr. Bashir.

On getting to share the screen with some of Star Trek's legends, Tawny Newsome states, "It was a dream come true. I feel like Mike McMahan and the writers chose literally some of my favorite characters from throughout canon. I'm obsessed with Garak and Bashir. I love that we got to see an alternate version of what a relationship could look like because it doesn't change our prime timeline of Garak and Bashir, but it gives the fans that taste of that romance that a lot of fans had believed was hinted at in ."

"Getting to have screen time with Lily Sloane, that's everything," adds Newsome. " is my favorite Trek movie in large part due to her. Her position in the franchise, that character is so special to me as an outsider, but also she's this cool whip smart engineer. She just represented so many things that I didn't often get to see growing up. So hats off to Alfre Woodard for that."

"And then T'Pol, a queen, an icon," continues Newsome. "And then I've always been dying to see more of Curzon Dax. The most we ever saw Curzon was when René Auberjonois played him in Deep Space Nine. So we just haven't seen him be fully him, and I am constantly looking for more Curzon. He's such a fascinating character. So yeah, I really feel like Mike just mined my brain and said, what does Tawny want to see in this episode? And just put all my faves up there."

On the Series' Overall Objective