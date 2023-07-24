The Lower Decks Connection: Standalone Stories

Welcome back to The Lower Decks Connection, where we curate a watchlist of legacy Star Trek episodes for you based around the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks! This week, we took a break from the U.S.S. Cerritos, and instead followed an unlikely anti-hero through their adventure to find redemption. Yes, you guessed it — it’s a Peanut Hamper episode.

Starfleet’s most unreliable exocomp made her triumphant return to our screens after fleeing the Pakled attack in the Season 1 finale, “No Small Parts.” Outside of a brief glimpse of her floating through space as a post credits scene at the end of that episode, she’s been MIA. But now, she’s making her triumphant return to the screen in “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption.” Will Peanut Hamper find the redemption promised in the title, or will she simply cause more chaos along the way? That question, only Lower Decks can answer.

In the meantime, as we debate the ethics of exocomps, we’ve curated a list of some of the best standalone Star Trek stories. These are episodes that stand apart as contained tales, with a definitive beginning and end. While many of the legacy shows were episodic and have plenty of standalone stories, we’re trying to highlight some of the best out there in our opinion. To do so, we’re defining these episodes as one-offs that are not explored further – either via plot points or character arcs – in the series they appear in. With that in mind, read on!