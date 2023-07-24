Below Deck with Lower Decks: Tom Paris the... Salamander?

The "We'll Always Have Tom Paris" episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks sees our own Ensign Boimler coming face to face with one of his heroes. It also means yet another opportunity to scroll through the Star Trek contacts list and pull up a character from one of the older series. In this case, viewers were treated to the return of Lieutenant Tom Paris, formerly of the U.S.S. Voyager.

Naturally, Boimler knows all about Paris and the exploits of his crewmates during Voyager’s seven-year transit of the Delta Quadrant following their accidental marooning 70,000 light years from home. He’s even a big fan of the Holodeck programs Paris created during that journey such as the recreation of “Fair Haven,” a 19th Century seaside Irish village, and the Captain Proton adventure serials. As with any fan, Boimler’s all about the memorabilia featuring his favorite celebrities, and that means collector plates of the entire Voyager crew. With the lieutenant visiting the Cerritos as part of a “handshake tour” to talk about his time in the Delta Quadrant, Boimler’s hoping he might get his Paris plate signed.

Of course, there is one tale from Voyager’s extensive list of adventures that Ensign Mariner remembers — when Tom Paris broke the transwarp barrier in a modified shuttlecraft and got turned into a salamander for his troubles.