Staying Present in the Journey: The Lessons of Strange New Worlds

In our current landscape, to have your life and career cut off, and to lose all ability to function in the way you once did, would absolutely be considered a tragedy. That doesn’t mean he won't have a life worth living still. Once Pike reaches the climactic face-to-face with his older, alternate-timeline self in “A Quality of Mercy,” it finally dawns on him that his value isn’t determined by the ending. He’s able to process what value he still has, and what his relationships and deeds have imbued into his story. His life isn’t defined by the fact that tragedy awaits him seven years down the road, but rather by his refusal to trade a friend like Spock to avoid his own downfall. His life is defined by the love that still remains strong even in an alternate timeline. Moments like Pike and Spock acknowledging their powerful bond cement his realization, and it’s the many interactions with the crew of the Enterprise throughout the season that helped ferry him to this moment of peace.

Everyone circles around these core ideas. Look at the journey of the show’s younger, cadet-rank Nyota Uhura. Celia Rose Gooding plays moments throughout her season-long arc with an anxiety that’s so emblematic of youth, and those fears gradually transform into surety. When Pike asks her about where she sees herself years down the road in “Children of the Comet,” she expresses that she doesn’t really know what she envisions for herself. She doesn’t have a set plan yet, and she’s far from becoming the icon that we all know and love. But what I love about this scene is the crew’s reaction. Sure, they’re surprised to hear to her honesty, as it isn’t a typical Starfleet response, but there’s no shame. There’s no judgment. There’s an air of acceptance and curiosity, which I really appreciated. It’s so valuable for kids to see a young person have that kind of experience in a time where they might feel defined by grades, or by plans. The show presents an environment that opens itself to those filled with both determination and doubt. It’s an environment that highlights the steps along the way, and every kind of choice that inform later moments. And with that environment also comes a compassion that helps other crew members and their families.