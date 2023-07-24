Kelvin Timeline Counterparts

After recruiting James T. Kirk into Starfleet, Christopher Pike became a mentor-like figure to both Kirk and Spock. Pike captained the U.S.S. Enterprise during its mission to investigate Nero’s attack on Vulcan, entrusting his starship to Spock and Kirk when he surrendered himself to his Romulan counterpart. In the wake of that incident, Pike was promoted to admiral and Kirk inherited the Enterprise’s center seat.

A Prime Directive violation resulted in Kirk being demoted, so Pike once again found himself in command of the Enterprise. Before he could resume that post, Pike was murdered by John Harrison, better known as Khan Noonien Singh, as the 20th Century tyrant assaulted Starfleet Headquarters. Pike’s death struck Kirk and Spock particularly hard, leading them to relentlessly pursue Khan.