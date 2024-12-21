WARP FIVE: Voyager's Garrett Wang on the Return of Harry Kim

2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager, which amazes Wang.

"It's still hard to believe that 30 years have passed," reflects Wang. "I start thinking about that, and I go, 'My goodness. There are people walking around on this planet that weren't even alive when Voyager started.'"

"This is amazing," Wang continues. "And the fact that Harry has been one of the more beloved characters over time, and I'm learning that more when I do more conventions and these meet and greets. I have fans that come up and say, 'Yeah, because of Harry, it influenced me to be in this science profession, this STEM profession that I've chosen.' Whenever I hear that I've inspired or helped influence somebody's life, it's a proud moment. It's like, wow, thanks. I am so happy for you, and I'm so proud and so moved by the fact that I did something that moved or changed your life."

"I was the only Asian person on TV as a series regular in the late '90s," notes Wang. "There was no one else. Lucy Liu had not gone on Ally McBeal yet. Nobody had crossed over. And it didn't dawn upon me until I was at an Asian entertainment awards show in Los Angeles, and I bumped into Daniel Dae Kim, who happened to guest star on one of our episodes of Voyager. So I walked up to him and I wanted to congratulate him for being on Lost at the time. And I said, 'I'm so happy for you. It couldn't have happened to a better guy for you to nail a series regular role. Thank you so much for representing.' And he goes, 'I got to thank you, man. You paved the way.' And I almost started crying. I was like, "What, me? I did it. Oh my gosh."

On Playing A Nuanced Baddie