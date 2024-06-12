30 Years Ago, Star Trek Revealed the Most Complex Villain, Ever

The introduction of the Dominion was a very slow burn in DS9's second season. While most fans probably view the introduction of the Defiant in Season 3's "The Search" as the true start of the Dominion arc, the truth is, ominous mentions of the Dominion were seeded subtly, starting with the second season's "Rules of Acquisition." Ira Steven Behr, who would go on to become what we now think of as the "showrunner" for DS9 wanted the Dominion to help define the rules of the Gamma Quadrant more clearly, and to set the series apart as not being planet-of-the-week type storytelling. "What's on the other side of the wormhole?" he wondered. "Is it just more space?"

For the DS9 writers' room the answer to that question was — a dangerous organization known as the Dominion, who ruled this part of space with an iron fist. Writer Robert Hewitt Wolfe described the conception of the Dominion as "a sort of unifying anti-Federation," meaning there wouldn't be just one monolithic species representing the whole group. The Federation has various species and member planets, why not the baddies, too? And so, at the end of Season 2, when Benjamin and Jake Sisko think they're going on a nice little father-son camping trip, they instead meet two of the three major alien species that would ruin their lives forever.

Introducing a New Kind of Star Trek Villain