Intruder Alert: Invaders Have Taken Over the Ship

An "ancient" artifact discovered by Charles 'Trip' Tucker III during a lunar survey proved to be much more than met the eye, as the canister released a gas which knocked out the ship's entire complement once it was brought onto the Enterprise NX-01.

In reality, the device had been placed there by a band of Ferengi as a means to board the vessel and pillage its valuables. The Ferengi scheme initially seemed to pay off, but Trip's requisite stay in the decon chamber isolated him from the noxious gas. Joined by the recently awakened Captain Jonathan Archer and T'Pol, Trip played on the Ferengi's greed and manipulated them into succumbing to a trap of his own. The crisis averted, the Ferengi were permitted to leave on the condition that they never approach a Starfleet or Vulcan vessel again. The Ferengi held up their end of the bargain… well, for a couple of centuries, that is.

