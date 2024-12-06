Below Deck with Lower Decks: Going Viral

Wait, hang on. A virus that affects the crew? Why does that sound so familiar? Most fans likely know that strange alien viruses attacking the crew is nothing new for Star Trek. I mean, this isn't even the first time something like this has hammered the Cerritos crew. We all remember " ," the very first Lower Decks episode, right? Commander Ransom beams back to the ship from an away mission without realizing he's carrying an alien contagion that immediately starts spreading across the ship and in doing so begins turning the crew into zombies. The only thing standing between it and his crew is Boimler, who's still so much of a rookie at this point that Freeman can't even remember his name.

Ah, Lower Decks. You used to be such a sweet, simple little show. Look how you’ve grown.