Strange New Worlds 101: Sybok

Welcome back to Strange New Worlds 101! For our second installment, we took a deep dive into the Kirk family. For our seventh, we’re looking at a member of Spock’s family. Spock has always had a complicated family dynamic, but his older half-brother Sybok is especially troublesome. While Sarek, Amanda, and Michael Burnham are all heroes, Sybok tends to be more villainous.

Audiences were first surprised by Sybok’s existence in the film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. During the film’s first act, the crew of the Enterprise-A are summoned to Nimbus III to rescue three kidnapped ambassadors. However, their efforts were thwarted by the Galactic Army of Light — followers of Sybok who have been healed from their emotional trauma. At this time, Spock reveals Sybok is his half-brother, much to the surprise of Kirk and McCoy.

Sybok uses his telepathic abilities to force people to relive their most traumatic memories, then steps in to help them let go of the pain that they are holding. We see this in one notable scene where Sybok helps McCoy let go of his guilt and grief centered around his father’s death. When he offers to heal Kirk, the ever-wise captain insists that his pain makes him who he is, and rejects Sybok’s offer of help, as does Spock.