The Cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Dives into Season 2 and Teases Season 3

Olusanmokun reveals a key character insight he received prior to production of the series, "Before we started shooting the first season, Akiva had said to me [that M'Benga] used to be a man of violence. Something along those lines. And so I had wondered what could have brought that about, and I'd gone towards this direction of, yes, he was a man consumed by war at some point. And so that was already getting layered into what he was in the first season."

"And then in the second season, we just unlayered some of that," Olusanmokun adds. "It was a beautiful script to get from Davy Perez, and there was just this journey of going deep into the psyche and the past of Dr. M'Benga and him finding a way to really walk out of the darkness. But going back into the darkness, of course we did in Season 2, and just exploring that and the depths of that and his reluctance to be involved, and how he had tried to get out and he kept being pulled back in."

On the constraints of an ensemble cast and 10-episode season, Olusanmokun notes, "I's a real wonderful treat to walk in the shoes of this character, and I'm sure my cast mates feel the same way about their characters. The showrunners and the writers, I think they've been honorable enough to spread the wealth, and I think that's very important because there's eight of us and it would really, really, really suck to be standing on the headlines throughout and having pitter-patter dialogue and whatnot. So to go through what I went through in Season 1 and have what I went through in Season 2, for me, is just a beautiful blessing."

With the episodic nature of Strange New Worlds, the second season traversed from the crossover episode, to a heavy war episode, to a musical one, and then action-packed, horrific cliffhanger finale.

"When we were shooting the Klingon War episode, there was overlap with the musical," says Bush, "and I had quite a big number in the musical and also was quite heavy in the Klingon episode. So there was days where I would come from the AR wall where we had explosions and medical. We were operating on somebody who was hanging on by a thread. And then I would go straight from there to go and practice being lifted up by six dancers and being spun around in the air, which at first, I was like, crap, that's going to be an interesting transition. But it was actually perfect. It was really good to just cut through the intensity and keep my body in this healthy place."

Delving into the second season's "Under the Cloak of War," Bush shares, "Season 2 for me was wonderfully challenging and stretching in so many ways. And on what Babs was speaking about with episode eight, I also just wanted to shout out to Jeff Byrd, the director of that episode, because he was perfect for that. He was such a perfect director for that episode. He was so patient and just so generous with allowing us to go as deep and intellectual and bodily and just look at it from every single angle and really pull it apart and knot it out, and talk and talk and talk to find the truth of that complex experience."

"For me, the standout experience in that was discovering the depths of Chapel and M'Benga's connection and the genesis of that," adds Bush. "It's a really unique bond that they have. It's familial. There's something about it that's really non-verbal and very intimate. There's like a protector slash mentor. And I think that understanding where that comes from in such a holistic and deep way was so illuminating and satisfying and has brought so much depth to that for me. It was a very, very special experience, that episode for me. Unforgettable."

Spock the Human