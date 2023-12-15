Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Dec 16, 2023

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Begins Production on Season 3

    Hailing frequencies are now open.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Promotional key art poster for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    StarTrek.com

    Red alert!

    Production is officially under way now on Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with the first image shared from set below.

    The third season of the hit original series was announced earlier this year for 10 episodes ahead of the release of its second season, which featured a crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks and a franchise-first musical episode.

    Behind-the-scenes production capture of a clapboard for Season 3, Episode 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Celia Rose Gooding sitting at Uhura's station on the Enterprise bridge

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites from Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery — Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Una Chin-Riley (Number One) in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers.

    Watch the first two seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds now!

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

