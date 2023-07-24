WARP FIVE: Bruce Horak on Hemmer’s Mission to Fix What is Broken

When the Enterprise’s Away Team land on Valeo Beta V following the U.S.S. Peregrine’s distress beacon, they come across the deadly force that has plagued the crew the entirety of the season — the Gorn. On the Gorn and the Aenars’ pacifist nature, Horak notes, “These Gorn — there’s your hostile right there. Finding another way other than just pure destruction and violence. Finding a way through those things. Oftentimes, it’s just about avoiding each other or drawing boundaries. There are other options other than just violence and war and conquest, and that sort of thing gets to the heart of what Roddenberry was trying to explore in the series.”

“It’s a challenge in this episode because his first duty is to the Enterprise and to their crew and to Starfleet,” reflects Horak. “Hemmer is actively doing everything he can to fix up the ship, to save his crew, that’s first and foremost. Right from the moment that they get onto that ship and he’s interfacing with it, in his amazing Aenar way, the stakes go right up there. There are really fast decisions that have to be made. I’m so impressed that [episode writer] Davy Perez managed to maintain Hemmer’s sort of true core, and yet, still got to that point.” “He pushes Uhura out of the way and sort of takes the shot for her,” Horak continues. “He actively participates in the final sort of storming of the castle scene where they manipulate the Gorn.” Regarding the crew’s scrappy plan, Horak is quick to point out, “Is that killing the thing? Well, no. It’s freezing. It’s not actually. And it’s La’An that comes out and deals the death blow. So ultimately, he maintains the integral notion of what it is to be Hemmer.” As for Hemmer’s final act, Horak explains, “The decision to take his own life, it’s just so in line with who he is as a character. It’s a heroic act, and I felt that, ‘What a beautiful way to go out.’ I’m sorry he went out, but if you got to go, that’s up there.”