Published Sep 19, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD December 5
Go behind-the-scenes with over 2 hours of special features, including exclusive deleted and alternate scenes, and so much more!
With a certified fresh rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on December 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Join the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise that’s “Beyond impressive” (Rolling Stone) as they go where no season of Star Trek has ever gone before! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 features the first ever Star Trek musical episode, a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more than 2 hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes and never-before-seen deleted, extended, and alternate scenes.
Trailer | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season 2 Coming to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD
The cast includes Anson Mount (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Safe) as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck (In Time, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) as Science Officer Spock, Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, Femme Fatale) as Una Chin-Riley, Celia Rose Gooding (Breakwater, “Foul Play”) as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush (“Halifax Retribution”) as Nurse Christine Chapel and featuring Academy Award® Nominee for Best Actress, Carol Kane* (Hester Street) as Pelia.
In Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, commanded by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories, and embarks on personal journeys that continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures unfold in surprising ways never seen on any Star Trek series.
The 4-disc DVD, 4-disc Blu-ray, and 3-disc 4K UHD collections feature every thrilling episode, including a special crossover event with Star Trek: Lower Decks, the first ever Star Trek musical episode, and over 2 hours of special features!
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Special Features:
Prepare to explore Strange New Worlds with more than 2 hours of special features, including featurettes that take you behind-the-scenes of this remarkable series. Plus, get even more Strange New Worlds with deleted, extended, and alternate scenes, including an alternate take of the Klingon song from “Subspace Rhapsody.”
- Producing Props
- The Costumes Closet
- The Gorn
- Singing in Space
- Exploring New Worlds
- Deleted, Extended, and Alternate Scenes (Exclusive)
Limited Edition Steelbooks
Show off the ultimate collection with either the 4K UHD or Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbooks. Both include a “Subspace Rhapsody” poster, and the 4K UHD also includes a set of four exclusive character magnets that will let fans customize the key art with their favorite character!