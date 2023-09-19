Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Sep 19, 2023

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD December 5

    Go behind-the-scenes with over 2 hours of special features, including exclusive deleted and alternate scenes, and so much more!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Stylized image of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 home entertainment release with its exclusive bonus items

    StarTrek.com

    With a certified fresh rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on December 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Join the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise that’s “Beyond impressive” (Rolling Stone) as they go where no season of Star Trek has ever gone before! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 features the first ever Star Trek musical episode, a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more than 2 hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes and never-before-seen deleted, extended, and alternate scenes.

    Trailer | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season 2 Coming to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD

    The cast includes Anson Mount (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Safe) as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck (In Time, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) as Science Officer Spock, Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, Femme Fatale) as Una Chin-Riley, Celia Rose Gooding (Breakwater, “Foul Play”) as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush (“Halifax Retribution”) as Nurse Christine Chapel and featuring Academy Award® Nominee for Best Actress, Carol Kane* (Hester Street) as Pelia.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 - 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook pack shot with customizable character magnets and collectable poster

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 - 4K UHD Limited Edition Steelbook

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 - Blu-ray Steelbook pack shot with collectable poster

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 - Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook

    StarTrek.com

    In Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, commanded by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories, and embarks on personal journeys that continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures unfold in surprising ways never seen on any Star Trek series.

    The 4-disc DVD, 4-disc Blu-ray, and 3-disc 4K UHD collections feature every thrilling episode, including a special crossover event with Star Trek: Lower Decks, the first ever Star Trek musical episode, and over 2 hours of special features!

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray packshot

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Special Features:

    Prepare to explore Strange New Worlds with more than 2 hours of special features, including featurettes that take you behind-the-scenes of this remarkable series. Plus, get even more Strange New Worlds with deleted, extended, and alternate scenes, including an alternate take of the Klingon song from “Subspace Rhapsody.”

    • Producing Props
    • The Costumes Closet
    • The Gorn
    • Singing in Space
    • Exploring New Worlds
    • Deleted, Extended, and Alternate Scenes (Exclusive)
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 - Blu-ray packshot

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 - Blu-ray

    StarTrek.com

    Limited Edition Steelbooks

    Show off the ultimate collection with either the 4K UHD or Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbooks. Both include a “Subspace Rhapsody” poster, and the 4K UHD also includes a set of four exclusive character magnets that will let fans customize the key art with their favorite character!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

