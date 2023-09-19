Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD December 5

In Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, commanded by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories, and embarks on personal journeys that continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures unfold in surprising ways never seen on any Star Trek series.

The 4-disc DVD, 4-disc Blu-ray, and 3-disc 4K UHD collections feature every thrilling episode, including a special crossover event with Star Trek: Lower Decks, the first ever Star Trek musical episode, and over 2 hours of special features!