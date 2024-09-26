New Star Trek Action Figure Line Coming From Nacelle

Nacelle (The Center Seat: 55 Years of Trek, The Toys/Movies That Made Us, Disney’s Behind the Attraction) has struck a deal with Paramount to create a new line of action figures based on the iconic Star Trek franchise. Nacelle's Star Trek is inspired by some of the most beloved, fan-favorite characters and moments from Star Trek shows and films over its iconic run of nearly 60 years available as 1/12 scale action figures, with a focus on characters never before available, as well as roles in outfits never before produced.

Covering the era from The Original Series, to Star Trek: Enterprise, and the films, the franchise is known for celebrating the beauty of exploration and analyzing ethical dilemmas largely based on societal issues. The trailblazing Star Trek franchise portrays unity and collaboration amongst hundreds of different cultures in their interpretation of a future universal society.