Published Sep 26, 2024
New Star Trek Action Figure Line Coming From Nacelle
The new line of action figures are based on characters from across the iconic Star Trek franchise that spans nearly 60 years.
Nacelle (The Center Seat: 55 Years of Trek, The Toys/Movies That Made Us, Disney’s Behind the Attraction) has struck a deal with Paramount to create a new line of action figures based on the iconic Star Trek franchise. Nacelle's Star Trek is inspired by some of the most beloved, fan-favorite characters and moments from Star Trek shows and films over its iconic run of nearly 60 years available as 1/12 scale action figures, with a focus on characters never before available, as well as roles in outfits never before produced.
Covering the era from The Original Series, to Star Trek: Enterprise, and the films, the franchise is known for celebrating the beauty of exploration and analyzing ethical dilemmas largely based on societal issues. The trailblazing Star Trek franchise portrays unity and collaboration amongst hundreds of different cultures in their interpretation of a future universal society.
With Star Trek's rich cast of beloved characters, cameos and unforgettable moments, there will be future waves of releases that will include characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek: IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, Star Trek Nemesis, and more. In addition, Nacelle is soliciting ideas from Star Trek fans on which characters they would like to see in future waves to complete their collections.
"As a lifelong Star Trek fan who somehow made it through Chekov's Ceti Eel scene at the ripe old age of six (thanks mom!), who would go on to name his company after a term every Trek fan is familiar with, I'm starting to think I’m in the best holodeck program ever made — this has all been so surreal! I promise all the fellow fans out there that we will deliver the deep cuts we've been waiting decades for, and keep the surprises coming too! Warp engines are standing by!" said Brian Volk-Weiss, founder of The Nacelle Company.