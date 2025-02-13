Star Trek: Section 31 Original Movie Soundtrack to Release Digitally on February 14

Lakeshore Records is set to release Star Trek: Section 31 — Original Movie Soundtrack featuring original music by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo (Fargo, Ripley), and is available digitally Friday, February 14.

At times intensely propulsive and at others atmospheric and beat-driven, Russo's score vividly enhances the film. Produced by CBS Studios, stars Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh and is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available.