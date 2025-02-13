Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Feb 13, 2025

    Star Trek: Section 31 Original Movie Soundtrack to Release Digitally on February 14

    Original music, for the CBS Studios original movie, comes from Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    A phone screen with the album art for Star Trek: Section 31 soundtrack and a pair of headphones

    StarTrek.com

    Lakeshore Records is set to release Star Trek: Section 31 — Original Movie Soundtrack featuring original music by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo (Fargo, Ripley), and is available digitally Friday, February 14.

    At times intensely propulsive and at others atmospheric and beat-driven, Russo's score vividly enhances the film. Produced by CBS Studios, stars Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh and is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available.

    Star Trek: Section 31 original soundtrack featuring Philippa Georgiou sitting in a chair

    StarTrek.com

    In the movie, Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past. 

    Says Russo: "With a character like Georgiou, writing a Trek score that was slightly left of its center was a fantastic journey while having to thread in the sound that we know. Three words describe the experience, fun, fun and fun."

    Track List
    1. Phillipa Returns
    2. The Last Task
    3. Crowning The Emperor
    4. Star Trek: Section 31 Main Title
    5. The Baraam
    6. Georgiou and Alok
    7. The Target
    8. Luring Dada
    9. Georgiou Intruder Fight
    10. Fight At Club
    11. Emperor Flashback
    12. The Godsend
    13. Grilling Dada Noe
    14. Work Together
    15. Finding Zeph
    16. Tunnel Fight
    17. San
    18. The Garbage Scow
    19. Use The Torpedoes
    20. On The Ship
    21. Georgiou Fight
    22. The Doll
    23. I Believe In You
    24. The Doll 2.0
    25. Goodbye
    26. Activate
    27. Back On The Baraam
    Pre-order the Star Trek: Section 31 — Original Movie Soundtrack now!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Section 31 is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available. The movie is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

