Published Feb 13, 2025
Star Trek: Section 31 Original Movie Soundtrack to Release Digitally on February 14
Original music, for the CBS Studios original movie, comes from Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo!
Lakeshore Records is set to release Star Trek: Section 31 — Original Movie Soundtrack featuring original music by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo (Fargo, Ripley), and is available digitally Friday, February 14.
At times intensely propulsive and at others atmospheric and beat-driven, Russo's score vividly enhances the film. Produced by CBS Studios, stars Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh and is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available.
In the movie, Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.
Says Russo: "With a character like Georgiou, writing a Trek score that was slightly left of its center was a fantastic journey while having to thread in the sound that we know. Three words describe the experience, fun, fun and fun."
Track List
- Phillipa Returns
- The Last Task
- Crowning The Emperor
- Star Trek: Section 31 Main Title
- The Baraam
- Georgiou and Alok
- The Target
- Luring Dada
- Georgiou Intruder Fight
- Fight At Club
- Emperor Flashback
- The Godsend
- Grilling Dada Noe
- Work Together
- Finding Zeph
- Tunnel Fight
- San
- The Garbage Scow
- Use The Torpedoes
- On The Ship
- Georgiou Fight
- The Doll
- I Believe In You
- The Doll 2.0
- Goodbye
- Activate
- Back On The Baraam