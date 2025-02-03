EXO-6 Brings the Strange New Worlds / Lower Decks Crossover to Life with Unique Collectibles

Collaboration with the creatives behind this ground-breaking episode was instrumental in creating these unique collectibles. Strange New Worlds costume designer Bernadette Croft provided guidance, fabric swatches, and feedback on the creation of the replica costumes the figures are wearing.

Fans can expect to see the vibrant colors and textures that are hallmarks of the Lower Decks aesthetic, meticulously translated into a physical form that does justice to the characters. The head sculpts were personally approved by the stars represented; with Tawny Newsome signing off on the Mariner sculpt, and Jack Quaid providing notes on the Boimler portrait.