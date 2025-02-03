Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Feb 3, 2025

    EXO-6 Brings the Strange New Worlds / Lower Decks Crossover to Life with Unique Collectibles

    Bradward Boimler is now available for pre-order, with Beckett Mariner available at a later date.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Bradward Boimler EXO-6 SNW/Lower Decks crossover collectible figure

    StarTrek.com

    In an exciting blend of animated charm and live-action drama, the Star Trek universe has expanded its horizons with the crossover of and . This not only thrilled fans but also paved the way for a new line of collectible figures from EXO-6, featuring none other than the beloved characters Bradward Boimler and Beckett Mariner. These one sixth scale figures are a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship and collaboration that goes into creating collectibles that resonate with fans.

    Mariner and Boimler EXO-6 collectible figures staged against the Enterprise corridor from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    StarTrek.com

    Collaboration with the creatives behind this ground-breaking episode was instrumental in creating these unique collectibles. Strange New Worlds costume designer Bernadette Croft provided guidance, fabric swatches, and feedback on the creation of the replica costumes the figures are wearing.

    Fans can expect to see the vibrant colors and textures that are hallmarks of the Lower Decks aesthetic, meticulously translated into a physical form that does justice to the characters. The head sculpts were personally approved by the stars represented; with Tawny Newsome signing off on the Mariner sculpt, and Jack Quaid providing notes on the Boimler portrait.

    Close-up of the Bradward Boimler EXO-6 collectible figure staged against the portral in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' 'These Old Scientists'

    StarTrek.com

    The EXO-6 figures of Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner are designed with incredible attention to detail. From the intricate stitching on their uniforms to the unique accessories that showcase their personalities, each figure is a work of art that reflects the high standards set by both the EXO-6 team and the creative forces behind Star Trek.

    These EXO-6 one-sixth figures stand as a testament to the rich tapestry of storytelling that has defined the Star Trek franchise for decades. Whether you're a die-hard collector or a casual fan, these figures are sure to be a cherished addition to any Star Trek collection.

    The first of these figures, Brad Boimler, is now available for pre-order at exo-6.com with Mariner to follow in the coming weeks. 

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

