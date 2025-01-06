Published Jan 6, 2025
Bring Home Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 and Complete Series on March 25
Includes 25 minutes of exclusive special features!
The U.S.S. Cerritos is back in action with another "outlandishly hilarious" (Collider) season, when Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season arrives on Blu-ray and DVD March 25 (pre-order here). Currently sitting at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season includes every wildly entertaining episode plus exclusive bonus content.
This 2-disc collection includes every episode along with 25 minutes of exclusive bonus content including audio commentaries and a Lower Decktionary featurette.
Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series will also be available on Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook featuring an exclusive art card that includes the signatures of your favorite Lower Decks crew, on March 25 (pre-order here).
The 10-disc collection includes nearly 5 hours of special features, including audio commentaries, "Lower Decktionaries," featurettes and so much more!
In the fifth and final season of , the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" - subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant.
Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells), and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero)... if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all — their own career aspirations.