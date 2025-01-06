Bring Home Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 and Complete Series on March 25

The U.S.S. Cerritos is back in action with another "outlandishly hilarious" (Collider) season, when Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season arrives on Blu-ray and DVD March 25 (pre-order here). Currently sitting at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season includes every wildly entertaining episode plus exclusive bonus content.

This 2-disc collection includes every episode along with 25 minutes of exclusive bonus content including audio commentaries and a Lower Decktionary featurette.