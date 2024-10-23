Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Oct 23, 2024

    The Star Trek: Lower Decks Shirt Collective Returns for Season 5

    Praise the almighty koala!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Lower Decks shirt featuring the Lower Deckers designed by Tawny Newsome

    StarTrek.com

    Lower Deckers assemble!

    With Star Trek: Lower Decks launching this week, we're excited to share that Titmouse is dropping a new season of the Lower Decks T-Shirt Collective!

    Everyone can join this high-ranking organization in Starfleet. All you need to do is sign-up! Pre-orders are now open, and will remain open until 12pm PT on October 31.

    Titmouse Star Trek: Lower Decks t-shirt collective graphic stating subscriptions are now open

    StarTrek.com

    What does joining get you? 11 original tees, crafted with Vulcan precision and Human design flare. The tees, celebrating the fifth season and life aboard the Cerritos, are loaded with familiar faces, new and old, and maybe with some wink winks.

    The subscription includes TEN tees plus one BONUS tee (designed by Tawny Newsome, Lieutenant JG Beckett Mariner herself), if you sign up by October 31.

    THAT'S NOT ALL! Three additional tees have been designed by the other three main cast members — Jack Quaid (Boimler), Noël Wells (Tendi), and Eugene Cordero(Rutherford) — who all get to flex their impressive design flare as well.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks shirt featuring the Lower Deckers designed by Tawny Newsome

    StarTrek.com

    T-Shirts will ship every 2 weeks, with 2 shirts per shipment. For a total of 5 weeks. (The last week will see 3 shirts bundled together).

    Join the Collective now and rep the coolest ship in the Federation as you tune in to the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks!

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

