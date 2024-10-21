Published Oct 21, 2024
Vice Press to Release Star Trek: Lower Decks Fine Art Posters
Matt Ferguson's Star Trek: Lower Decks posters will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, October 22!
The fifth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres this week on October 24, and to get in on the celebration, Vice Press is releasing Matt Ferguson's key art from the season as a limited edition, officially licensed fine art poster.
In addition, series five continues the trend of creating parody posters for each season based on the works of Bob Peak for the original Star Trek movies, with Season 5's being created by Matt Ferguson and parodying the poster for Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, as revealed during this past weekend's New York Comic Con panel.
Matt Ferguson is a huge fan of Star Trek and has both created artwork for his own series of posters for Vice Press, as well as working with the estate of Bob Peak to fully remaster the artwork for the releases for the release of the original film posters.
"I'm personally so excited to be able to release my Lower Decks V key art through Vice Press," shared Matt Ferguson. "Not only because I made the art, but because I enjoy the show so much. It's a real love letter to Star Trek and a must watch for any Trek fan. The characters are all so wonderful, to watch them grow and change over the course of 5 wonderful seasons of TV has been such a pleasure. It's sad that the show is coming to an end on Paramount+ but it's been such a great journey over the past 5 years. LOWER DECKS! LOWER DECKS! LOWER DECKS!"
In addition, Vice Press will also be releasing the original key art parody posters for Seasons 1 – 5 as 27x40 inch one sheet posters. This is the first time they have released any posters at this size and features updated art to fit the format, created by Matt Ferguson and overseen by Mike McMahan.
Finally, Vice Press will also be giving away 100 copies of a brand new and exclusive mini poster, designed by Matt Ferguson, to the first 100 orders. This will be limited to one per customer and is A3 in size, 297 x 420mm.