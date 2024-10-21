Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Merch

    Published Oct 21, 2024

    Vice Press to Release Star Trek: Lower Decks Fine Art Posters

    Matt Ferguson's Star Trek: Lower Decks posters will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, October 22!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Repeating Star Trek: Lower Decks homage posters by Matt Ferguson

    StarTrek.com

    The fifth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres this week on October 24, and to get in on the celebration, Vice Press is releasing Matt Ferguson's key art from the season as a limited edition, officially licensed fine art poster.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 key art vertical poster by Matt Ferguson with the Star Trek: Lower Decks title logo and text 'An adventure five seasons in the making'

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Five Key Art

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 key art vertical poster (foil variant) by Matt Ferguson with the Star Trek: Lower Decks title logo and text 'An adventure five seasons in the making'

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Five Key Art (Foil Variant)

    StarTrek.com

    In addition, series five continues the trend of creating parody posters for each season based on the works of Bob Peak for the original Star Trek movies, with Season 5's being created by Matt Ferguson and parodying the poster for Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, as revealed during this past weekend's New York Comic Con panel.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Seasons 1 – 5 Parody Posters

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Seasons 1 – 5 Parody Posters

    StarTrek.com

    Matt Ferguson is a huge fan of Star Trek and has both created artwork for his own series of posters for Vice Press, as well as working with the estate of Bob Peak to fully remaster the artwork for the releases for the release of the original film posters.

    "I'm personally so excited to be able to release my Lower Decks V key art through Vice Press," shared Matt Ferguson. "Not only because I made the art, but because I enjoy the show so much. It's a real love letter to Star Trek and a must watch for any Trek fan. The characters are all so wonderful, to watch them grow and change over the course of 5 wonderful seasons of TV has been such a pleasure. It's sad that the show is coming to an end on Paramount+ but it's been such a great journey over the past 5 years. LOWER DECKS! LOWER DECKS! LOWER DECKS!"

    In addition, Vice Press will also be releasing the original key art parody posters for Seasons 1 – 5 as 27x40 inch one sheet posters. This is the first time they have released any posters at this size and features updated art to fit the format, created by Matt Ferguson and overseen by Mike McMahan.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 promotional poster featuring the Cerritos flying at warp speed and a red couch with seat belts strapped floating through space with the text 'Why are putting seatbelts in homes this fall?'

    StarTrek.com

    Finally, Vice Press will also be giving away 100 copies of a brand new and exclusive mini poster, designed by Matt Ferguson, to the first 100 orders. This will be limited to one per customer and is A3 in size, 297 x 420mm.

    Matt Ferguson's Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 key art and Seasons 1-5 one-sheet parody posters will be available from Vice Press on Tuesday, October 22.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    The Star Trek: Lower Decks Shirt Collective Returns for Season 5
    Merch
    Star Trek: Lower Decks shirt featuring the Lower Deckers designed by Tawny Newsome
    Get Active with Star Trek Virtual Challenges
    Merch
    Three illustrated Starfleet officers each with two Conqueror Virtual Challenge medals worn around their necks
    New Star Trek Action Figure Line Coming From Nacelle
    Merch
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    Enjoy A Cup of Earl Grey Like Picard with Master Replicas x Bodum Bistro Tea Set
    Merch
    Bodum's bistro tea cups as seen on Star Trek: The Next Generation for Picard's Earl Grey tea
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top