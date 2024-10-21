Vice Press to Release Star Trek: Lower Decks Fine Art Posters

Matt Ferguson is a huge fan of Star Trek and has both created artwork for his own series of posters for Vice Press, as well as working with the estate of Bob Peak to fully remaster the artwork for the releases for the release of the original film posters.

"I'm personally so excited to be able to release my Lower Decks V key art through Vice Press," shared Matt Ferguson. "Not only because I made the art, but because I enjoy the show so much. It's a real love letter to Star Trek and a must watch for any Trek fan. The characters are all so wonderful, to watch them grow and change over the course of 5 wonderful seasons of TV has been such a pleasure. It's sad that the show is coming to an end on Paramount+ but it's been such a great journey over the past 5 years. LOWER DECKS! LOWER DECKS! LOWER DECKS!"

In addition, Vice Press will also be releasing the original key art parody posters for Seasons 1 – 5 as 27x40 inch one sheet posters. This is the first time they have released any posters at this size and features updated art to fit the format, created by Matt Ferguson and overseen by Mike McMahan.