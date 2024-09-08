Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Sep 8, 2024

    An Exclusive Look and Poster for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Debuts on Star Trek Day

    Produced by CBS Studios, the fifth and final season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, October 24!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Horizontal clean textless Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 key art poster by Matt Ferguson

    StarTrek.com

    In celebration of Star Trek Day, Paramount+ today debuted an exclusive clip and the official key art for the fifth and final season of its hit animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

    The new season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, October 24 in the U.S. and internationally. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long season will drop every Thursday leading up to the series finale on Thursday, December 19.

    In Season 5 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" — subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford... if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all — their own career aspirations.

    This upcoming season is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 key art vertical poster by Matt Ferguson with the Star Trek: Lower Decks title logo and text 'An adventure five seasons in the making'

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 key art poster by Matt Ferguson

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy series that focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero; the bridge crew is voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the upcoming original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which recently started production, and Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. All seasons of the award winning original series Star Trek: Discovery starring Sonequa Martin-Green and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

