Published Oct 3, 2024
Get Active with Star Trek Virtual Challenges
Crush your goals and unlock epic missions and rewards!
What if working out felt like a mission from Starfleet? Now it can.
The Star Trek Virtual Challenges turn getting active into an interstellar adventure, where you'll follow iconic stories, explore strange new worlds, and earn exclusive Star Trek rewards that even a Starfleet officer would envy.
Discover how to transform your day-to-day into Starfleet missions, smash your goals, and unlock exclusive collectibles.
Star Trek Virtual Challenges are these innovative challenges that turn your fitness routine into an epic real-world adventure. Think of it like a video game — but instead of controlling a character, you're the one completing missions, exploring new worlds, and earning exclusive rewards, all while staying active and smashing your goals.
With an 87.9% completion rate and over a million participants, these challenges are built for everyone — whether you're a fitness novice or an athlete. You go at your pace, your way. By the time you've tackled all 6 challenges, you'll have crushed 600 miles (966 km) without realizing it.
Each mission comes with unique rewards filled with Star Trek stories and intricate details. Here's a glimpse of some of the challenges:
- THE ENTERPRISE VIRTUAL CHALLENGE
Discover a removable Starfleet Command Delta Badge magnet, or open the space dock arms to launch the U.S.S. Enterprise collectible.
- THE KLINGON CODE VIRTUAL CHALLENGE
Lift the gold plate to reveal the assassin’s D'k tahg blade or celebrate Klingon culture with their iconic Emblem.
- SPOCK DIVIDED VIRTUAL CHALLENGE
Spin the center to switch between Earth and Vulcan. Look carefully, and you'll discover Vulcan traditions like the ceremonial Lirpa Weapons.
- THE GORN VIRTUAL CHALLENGE
Check out iconic ships from the series, like the Gorn Ship and the U.S.S Peregrine, or open the cargo pod door on the back to reveal a Gorn!
- DATA VS LORE VIRTUAL CHALLENGE
Tilt the front of the medal to see the U.S.S. Enterprise-D move through space. On the back, remove the LCARS Display magnet to find a Communicator badge magnet.
- LOCUTUS OF BORG VIRTUAL CHALLENGE
If you slide the Borg Cube, you'll reveal the trapped U.S.S. Enterprise-D! Plus you can spot the Borg Distribution Node which is essential for hive mind communication.
Ready to start your mission? Just pick your first challenge and dive in! Engage, and set your course for an incredible journey.