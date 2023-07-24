Captain Pike Shows Leadership for a New World

Communication is the most fundamental of skills if one wishes to lead effectively. Modern organizations present complex social dynamics that require leaders to convey relevant information to promote informed decision-making. Consequently, communication in leadership must be tailored toward the needs of those whom one serves. In other words, leaders must consider how their words will be received before sharing them. Whether over email or via subspace, a poorly conceived communiqué can cause more harm than good.

Patience should be an obvious necessity for effective leadership. However, the reality is that this is often not the case. There is always the potential for discord whenever two or more people interact with one another. It also seems these days that so many problems are spun into crises. Yet, the ability to stop, think, and listen is counterintuitively more important during times of perceived urgency. People can achieve novel solutions if they allow themselves the chance to meaningfully navigate conflict with others. This means slowing down, even when phasers are not set to stun. When we are patient, we provide ourselves with the cognitive space to make better decisions.

Relationship might be the most important of the three basic leadership skills, and we address it last to give it emphasis. Our individual styles of interacting with others can be unique, but they should share a common recognition for the dignity in others if we seek to lead toward effective problem-solving. We are social beings, even the Vulcans among us, and establishing positive relationships with those we lead provides the space necessary for people to function as part of the solution while feeling valued for doing so. The old adage that culture overrides strategy remains true. We don't need to like everyone with whom we work, but it is imperative that we demonstrate respect for them and recognize their individual needs. When we lead, we lead for everybody.