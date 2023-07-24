WARP FIVE: Prodigy's Creatives on Penning A Love Letter to Star Trek

Welcome to Warp Five, StarTrek.com's five question post-mortem with your favorite featured talent from the latest Star Trek episodes.

The latest episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "All the World's a Stage," serves as a touching love to Star Trek as a whole.

While our intrepid, young crew is a touch deflated that they can't head to Starfleet any time soon, what with a living weapon aboard the U.S.S. Protostar and all, that doesn't mean they can't uphold the values of Starfleet and help others in the galaxy. The Protostar picks up a distress call leading them to a planet where the Enderprizians built a society — New Enda-Prize — off of what they've gleaned from their first contact with a crewmember from The Original Series-era U.S.S. Enterprise.

StarTrek.com had the opportunity to speak with co-executive producer and writer Aaron Waltke, as well as series' creators, executive producers, and co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman, about "All the World's a Stage."