WARP FIVE: Prodigy's Dee Bradley Baker on Murf's Metamurfosis

Welcome to Warp Five, StarTrek.com's five question post-mortem with your favorite featured talent from the latest Star Trek episodes.

In the latest episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Crossroads," the real Vice Admiral Janeway and her Dauntless starship are in hot pursuit of the Protostar. As they're employing evasive maneuvers, Murf decides it's the ideal time for him to hatch from his egg — metamorphosis complete!

However, as he's adjusting to his new limbs, he accidentally launches a torpedo at the Dauntless, which does not take too kindly to the direct assault. With their nacelle down after the Dauntless returns fire, the Protostar, with no other option, heads to the Neutral Zone where Starfleet cannot follow, lest they seek out war with the Romulan.

StarTrek.com had the opportunity to speak prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, who voices the fan-favorite Murf, on his introduction to the franchise, approach to voice acting, and the recent metamurfosis!