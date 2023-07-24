WARP FIVE: Prodigy's Rylee Alazraqui on Rok-Tahk's Scientific Quest and Murf's Metamurfosis

Alazraqui reflected on Rok-Tahk's mindset despite the Starfleet setback, "It really shows that no matter what age you are or what you look like or what your reputation in the past was, you can always be something that you want to be."

"Rok, she was known for a fighter," added Alazraqui. "She was known for this tough girl. But she wanted to be this scientist so she was like, 'I don't want that. I'm going to break free from that. That's not what I want to be.'"

Alazraqui saw the same bright fuel for hope as well as recognizable doubt/fear in her few crewmembers. "With Dal, he was pretty underestimated and he wasn't being treated how he should have been treated," said the actress. "He wasn't being listened to. And once he got onto the Protostar, he told everyone that he doesn't know who he is. He has been curious his whole life and he hasn't been treated well. It's really important for everyone to discover who they truly are. Prodigy just really shows that you can be who you want to be and you don't have to listen to the others around you."

On the message Alazraqui gleaned from the series, she revealed, "Just stay with the people who are close to you and just be yourself. Break free from all that bad stuff around you, get together with the good people and really, really, really use your specialties to help complete missions. If you stay with stuff the that you don't actually like, it's not going to work out. So if you say, 'Hey, I want to do this instead, and you put your skills to work, it can be so much better for everyone else.'"