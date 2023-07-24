WARP FIVE: Prodigy's Angus Imrie on the Borg Collective and Zero's Journey

During the mid-season finale, "A Moral Star, Part 2," in an attempt to neutralize The Diviner, Zero revealed their true form. While successful, they inadvertently incapacitated their crewmate Gwyn after she catches Zero's reflection in a combadge. With the loss of Gwyn's memories and any knowledge around the living weapon, as well as their previous role as The Diviner's tool to brainwash the prisoners on Tars Lamora, Zero still carries immense guilt of harming others.

How does this guilt affect Zero for this second half of the season? According to Imrie, it affects them "massively." Considering the weight of this guilt, he added, "That's a huge thing for this episode, that Zero steps up and says, 'I'm the one who should go in.'"

"Zero spent the first half of the season holding the weight of the fact that they were used as a weapon by The Diviner on Tars Lamora," said Imrie. "It's that motivates them the most. It's so painful to them because as you learned from encountering Zero, they're sensitive, caring, and curious. They would never ever want to endanger anyone. It's unimaginable that they were used as a weapon."