WARP FIVE: Costume Designer Anthony Tran Weaves Real Life and Past Influences into Discovery's Tapestry

Welcome to Warp Five, StarTrek.com's five question post-mortem with your favorite featured talent from the latest Star Trek episodes.

Star Trek: Discovery's fifth and final season has taken the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, and viewers, across the galaxy on an epic chase that has led us to places such as Q'Mau, the caves of Mak'ala, Halem'no, the Eternal Gallery and Archive, the Infinity Tunnel, Sanctuary Four, and more.

With each new destination, we've discovered new cultures and new environments. The ambitious fifth season's look and feel was brought to life not just by the talents on-screen, writers, and creatives, but the countless teams behind-the-scenes including props, sets, and costume designers.

StarTrek.com had the opportunity to talk to the costume designer Anthony Tran about incorporating real life cultural influences and Star Trek's past into the designs of the 32nd Century, designing T'Rina and Saru's finale wedding looks, and more!

Making First Contact