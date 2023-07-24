Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Published May 5, 2022

    The Ultimate Captain Pike Trivia Quiz

    See how much you really know about the Strange New Worlds captain.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Captain Pike Quiz

    startrek.com

    The original Star Trek captain is back! After his critically acclaimed performance in Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks, actor Anson Mount is retaking the command chair as Captain Pike in the new Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

    The show follows Pike, Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Science Officer Spock’s (Ethan Peck) adventures aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise on their mission to explore new worlds. Fun will be had, and feathers will be ruffled.

    WATCH: Stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Now on Paramount+!

    In honor of the new series, it’s time for Trek fans to test their knowledge with the ultimate Captain Pike trivia quiz. How much do you know about the legendary character from The Original Series, Discovery and yes, even the reference made to him in Deep Space Nine?

    The mission is simple – answer the trivia questions in the quiz below. Once you get your results, catch up on Strange New Worlds on Paramount+. Hit it!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Related

    The Important Bond Between Worf and La'An Noonien-Singh
    Feature
    Illustration of La'An and Worf standing side by side with slight turn towards each other
    The Needs of the Many: Personal Sacrifice in Star Trek
    Feature
    Collage of episodic stills of personal sacrifices in Wrath of Khan, Sins of the Father, Caretaker, and In the Pale Moonlight
    A Space and Time Traveler's Guide to Star Trek
    Feature
    Illustrated graphic of The Doctor and Starfleet Captain shaking hands as the TARDIS and starship take off above them
    Everything Star Trek Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
    News
    Collage of episodic stills of Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds, and Section 31, as well as Star Trek talent at SDCC 2024
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top