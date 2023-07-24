How a Short Treks Episode Bridges Star Trek's Past and Future

I have watched “Q&A” at least thirty times, so I’m a little biased. As a writer, I just marvel at it. Not a syllable of that script is wasted. But it speaks to me as a person, as well. This story avoids treating an alien culture as a monolith (i.e.: He’s logical because he’s half-Vulcan) by showing how a human woman could also make the choice to put intellect over emotion for the greater good, and because she wants to be respected. Spock’s choice to take her advice is his own, as well.

“Q&A” makes me think of one of my favorite books, Leslie Jamison’s The Empathy Exams, a collection of essays on the complicated ways we show compassion for others in a detached world. My favorite essay, “In Defense of Saccharin,” talks about our uncomfortable view of sentimentality — our own ability to be earnestly moved, or express simplified joy, and then be ashamed of it because we perceive it as frivolous or unearned. Jamison discusses the philosophical arguments against sentimentality, one of which is that it can stop you from doing what needs to be done. When you indulge your emotions, you might substitute feeling for action.

When Spock asks Number One to tell him the three most “salient” facts about Captain Pike, she says, lastly, that he is, “utterly unsentimental, except when it comes to horses.” Of course, the facts that she considers most important about Pike say as much about her as they do about him, including that she would agree with the arguments against sentimentality, especially when it comes to Starfleet command officers.

But there’s always that thing. Everyone has their horses. There’s nothing more sentimental than musical theater except, perhaps, a triple-mode, high-altitude Delta Scuti star. Spock’s mysterious, or not-so-mysterious, smile, which Peck carefully restrains in the final shot, hints at his sentimental awe at the grandness of the universe. The elevator encounter between Spock and Number One speaks to what it means to be human. For this reason, “Q&A,” which is dedicated to Dr. Robert Chabon, is both quintessential and essential Star Trek.

It’s easy to tell why Short Treks is the first Star Trek series to be nominated for an Emmy outside the technical categories since Star Trek: The Next Generation was nominated for Best Drama Series in 1994. They’re all great. Alex Kurtzman’s Star Trek universe on CBS All Access tackles the formidable challenge of marrying decades-old franchise nostalgia with the modern age of television, where both social and technological progress has changed the way we tell stories. It’s experimental. There’s a new level of artistry, new formats, and new approaches to classic ideas, including how to portray a woman in authority and a man wrestling with his humanity.