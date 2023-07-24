The Lower Decks Connection: Crossing Over

Lt. Barclay and Commander Troi take center stage as Barclay begins to obsess over the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager. Involved in the Pathfinder project as it attempts to make contact with Voyager, Barclay develops a Holoprogram of the crew, which he befriends.

Ultimately, Barclay is able to contact Voyager, bridging the gap between the ship and Starfleet. Overjoyed, the Voyager crew holds a small party for Barclay; even though none of them know him personally. For his relentless work, he is made an honorary part of the ship’s crew.