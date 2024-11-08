Tales from the Science Station

Starfleet's pursuit of knowledge and scientific discovery meant that the majority of its personnel were scientists at heart, regardless of their specific career path. Yet the officers in the science division, ranging from junior officers to their senior-most counterparts, dedicated themselves to the study of the universe around them above all else.

Some science officers, such as Kathryn Janeway, went on to reach the captain's chair, while others were lost before we saw them fulfill their true potential (we're looking at you, Sonak).

With this in mind, let's journey back and reacquaint ourselves with some of the stellar Starfleet scientists who we've been introduced to over the years.

T'Pol, Star Trek: Enterprise