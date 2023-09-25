Why Sam Kirk is the Best Kirk

While many parts of the web debate which iteration of James T. Kirk is the best Kirk, they all fail to recognize the George Kirks of the universe.

First, there's George Kirk, first officer of the U.S.S. Kelvin, under command of Captain Robau. As noted in "Lost in Translation," he holds the distinction of the youngest Starfleet officer to hold the first officer position. And in the Kelvin Timeline, he's no short of a hero. As Captain Pike reminds a young James, "Your father was captain of a starship for 12 minutes. He saved 800 lives, including your mother's and yours," before challenging him with, "I dare you to do better."

However, we're here to make the case for George Kirk's first son — George Samuel Kirk.

A Memorable Mustache