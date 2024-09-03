'Take the Chair, Make an Impact' This Star Trek Day on September 8

In celebration of Star Trek Day, the franchise announces "Take the Chair, Make an Impact," a global campaign encouraging fans to embrace the optimistic vision of a brighter future and to give back to the inclusive community of fans that Star Trek has fostered over the years. The Star Trek franchise is making a donation to Code.org, DoSomething.org, and Outright International, while also encouraging fans to take on the mission of giving back with this worldwide social activation.

On Sept. 8, 1966, Star Trek debuted for the first time on television and creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-eight years later, Star Trek commemorates this important day and the franchise's enduring legacy with the fifth annual Star Trek Day celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek.

This year, Star Trek has partnered with three worldwide nonprofits that embody the values of the franchise, including Code.org, giving every K-12 student the opportunity to learn computer science; DoSomething.org, fueling young people to change the world; and Outright International, advocating for LGBTIQ inclusion and equality globally. The "Take the Chair" campaign invites fans to see themselves in the iconic U.S.S. Enterprise captain's chair and ask themselves, "What would I do if I were setting the course to the future?" Fans will be able to engage through a digital experience available to fans worldwide on StarTrek.com.

Throughout the month of September, 25% of U.S. product sales from select items on the official Star Trek Shop will benefit these three nonprofits.