Published Sep 3, 2024
'Take the Chair, Make an Impact' This Star Trek Day on September 8
Pop-up activations set for fans in Chicago, Vancouver and Berlin.
In celebration of Star Trek Day, the franchise announces "Take the Chair, Make an Impact," a global campaign encouraging fans to embrace the optimistic vision of a brighter future and to give back to the inclusive community of fans that Star Trek has fostered over the years. The Star Trek franchise is making a donation to Code.org, DoSomething.org, and Outright International, while also encouraging fans to take on the mission of giving back with this worldwide social activation.
On Sept. 8, 1966, Star Trek debuted for the first time on television and creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-eight years later, Star Trek commemorates this important day and the franchise's enduring legacy with the fifth annual Star Trek Day celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek.
This year, Star Trek has partnered with three worldwide nonprofits that embody the values of the franchise, including Code.org, giving every K-12 student the opportunity to learn computer science; DoSomething.org, fueling young people to change the world; and Outright International, advocating for LGBTIQ inclusion and equality globally. The "Take the Chair" campaign invites fans to see themselves in the iconic U.S.S. Enterprise captain's chair and ask themselves, "What would I do if I were setting the course to the future?" Fans will be able to engage through a digital experience available to fans worldwide on StarTrek.com.
Throughout the month of September, 25% of U.S. product sales from select items on the official Star Trek Shop will benefit these three nonprofits.
Fans will be able to celebrate Star Trek Day at various pop-up events:
- Taste of Chicago, Chicago, Ill., which will feature the U.S.S. Enterprise captain's chair, will run Sept. 6-8 from 11am - 7pm
- ALEXA Mall, Berlin, Germany, featuring a modern architectural interpretation of the captain's chair crafted from sustainable materials, will run on Sept. 8 from 1pm - 6pm
- Richmond Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, featuring a modern architectural interpretation of the captain's chair crafted from sustainable materials, will run on Sept. 8 from 11am - 7pm
At all activations, fans are invited to "Take the Chair," capture a photo, obtain a personalized mission and receive a limited edition enamel pin.
In honor of Star Trek Day, the premiere episodes of the following series and Short Treks will be available to watch for free in a special sampling occurring Sept. 7-13 on Paramount+ partner platforms (Amazon, Apple, Roku), Paramount+'s Official YouTube page, Pluto TV and on the Paramount+ free content hub (US only), episodes listed here:
- Star Trek: The Original Series, "The Cage"
- Star Trek: The Next Generation, "Encounter at Farpoint, Part I & II"
- Star Trek: Voyager, "Caretaker, Part I & II"
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, "The Emissary, Part I & II"
- Star Trek: Enterprise, "Broken Bow Part I & II"
- Star Trek: The Animated Series, "Beyond the Farthest Star"
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, "Strange New Worlds"
- Star Trek: Lower Decks, "Second Contact"
- Star Trek: Discovery, "The Vulcan Hello"
- Star Trek: Picard, "Remembrance"
- Star Trek: Short Treks – "The Girl Who Made the Stars," "The Trouble with Edward," "Ask Not," "Runaway," and "Ephraim and Dot"