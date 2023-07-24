Published Apr 19, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reveals Season 2 Teaser Trailer and Poster
Leave your world behind.
Paramount+ today revealed the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its hit original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
New Season 2 teaser art featuring the U.S.S. Enterprise was also released.
Season two will premiere Thursday, June 15 on Paramount+ in the U.S, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The second season will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with premiere dates to be announced at a later date. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode season will drop weekly on Thursdays.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.
Season two also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk guided the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.
The new season includes the previously announced special crossover episode featuring both live-action and animation, and Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler joining the U.S.S. Enterprise. The episode was directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard actor and director Jonathan Frakes.
Paramount+ previously debuted a first look clip from the upcoming season during the Star Trek Day 2022 celebration.
First Look | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season 2
Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.