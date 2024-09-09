A 58-Year Trek Into The Stars

Normally I went for the bookshelves — that's where my mother hid her scandalous romance novels. But for some reason, be it the sun and moon sharing the sky that day or how I'd recently reorganized my room for maximum window-side stargazing, I found myself drawn to my father's ceiling-high collection of every single Star Trek: The Next Generation episode on VHS. Looking at the silver gloss on the box, decorated with stars and a cast of characters in cheesy '80s costume uniforms, I whimsically decided I was going to watch every single one.

First, I did the math. If I watched two episodes a day, I could finish the whole collection before school started. As a chronic overachiever, I found it very normal to think, why not have a several-months-long summer project? And so, that evening I began my Trek journey with "Encounter at Farpoint."

For 89 days, I watched two episodes every 24 hours — entertainment during lazy lunches, as background noise for writing afternoons, or the impetus for the perfect late night ice cream sesh. And when it was rainy, I committed to my crew and my full day with the TNG cast, cuddled in my favorite blanket. A pre-streaming binge, one might say. And when there were no VHS tapes left to watch, I even snuck into my parents' room, took my dad's special DVD Borg collection — the first Star Trek: Fan Collective from 2006 — and enjoyed all 14 episodes across Enterprise, TNG, and Voyager.